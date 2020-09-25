Andrew Rannells, Jeff Daniels to Appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW Next Week

See the full list of next week's guests below!

Andrew Rannells and Jeff Daniels will appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" next week.

Rannells is promoting the film adaptation of "The Boys in the Band," while Daniels stars in "The Comey Rule."

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.

He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine 's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones. In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

Jeff Daniels' Broadway credits include To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nomination), Blackbird (Tony nomination), God of Carnage (Tony nomination), Redwood Curtain, 5th Of July (Drama Desk Award). His many Off-Broadway as a member of Circle Repertory Company including Dalton Trumbo's Johnny Got His Gun (Obie Award). As Founder and Resident Playwright of Michigan's Purple Rose Theatre Company, his many plays include Flint, Guest Artist (Runner-Up, American Theatre Critics Association Best New Play), Across the Way (Finalist, ATCA), and The Meaning of Almost Everything (ATCA nomination).

Daniels' film credits include Terms of Endearment; Something Wild; The Purple Rose of Cairo; Fly Away Home; Dumb and Dumber; Gettysburg; The Hours; Speed; Pleasantville; 101 Dalmatians; Good Night, and Good Luck; The Martian; Steve Jobs; The Squid and the Whale.

See the full list of guests scheduled for next week here:

Friday, September 25

Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; musical performance by James Bay (OAD: 8/25/20)

Monday, September 28

Jeff Daniels; musical performance by Summer Walker (n)

Tuesday, September 29

Andrew Rannells; musical performance by Brittany Howard (n)

Wednesday, September 30

Tyra Banks; musical performance by Surfaces (n)

Thursday, October 1

Gloria Steinem; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts (n)

Friday, October 2

Kieran Culkin; musical performance by Maren Morris (OAD: 8/27/20)

Related Articles