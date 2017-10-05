Andrew Lloyd Webber Seeks Permission to Restore Theatre Royal Drury Lane

According to Evening Standard, Andrew Lloyd Webber is looking for permission for a £35 million restore of one of West End's oldest theatres, Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The theatre, which is owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, was built in 1812. The group has applied to Westminster council for permission to "strip away later alterations to reveal Benjamin Dean Wyatt's original designs." There will also be the addition of a restaurant, renovated bars, offices, new entrances, and improved disabled access. Capacity would decrease from 2,250 to 2,023 seats, allowing more leg room and better sightlines.

Lloyd Webber commented, "My love of architecture and art comes a close second to my love of musical theatre. These proposals are the result of a long, painstaking design and consultation process which has involved the interested heritage and theatre groups. This project is intended to improve facilities at 'Old Drury' so once again it will become one of the greatest musical houses in the world."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

