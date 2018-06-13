Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, Cher, & More Join Lineup for London Broadcasts of THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden Next Week

Legendary musician Paul McCartney will join James Corden in an all-new "Carpool Karaoke" during the London broadcasts of THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden, to be broadcast from Central Hall Westminster, Monday, June 18-Thursday, June 21 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

During the "Carpool Karaoke," Paul gives James a tour of his hometown of Liverpool as they sing his hits, have an exclusive sing-along to brand new material, and surprise unsuspecting locals.

Also, Chris Pratt stars in a brand new sketch, while guests Damian Lewis, J.J. Abrams and Ruth Wilson join the previously announced Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters. Members of the England Football Team will join James for a special sketch to celebrate the start of the World Cup. The London-based shows will also feature a new "Crosswalk the Musical" with famed musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Spill Your Guts" with Cher, plus James gets a job at The Savoy in "Take a Break."

Sky, which is the exclusive home to THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden in the U.K., will broadcast the London-based episodes June 19-22 at 10:00 PM on Sky One and NOW TV. The show is also available on demand and on NOW TV.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk: The Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 181 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

