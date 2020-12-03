Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Andrew Lloyd Webber Confident of a June Return For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the West End
Webber revealed that he is "absolutely sure" that his production of Cinderella will be able to open in mid-May as planned.
Amidst the uncertainty that the theatre industry continues to face due to the health crisis, Andrew Lloyd Webber feels confident that The Phantom of the Opera will return to the West End in June.
Webber spoke with The Telegraph for a recent interview, where he revealed, "We've been making plans for Phantom to return to the West End in June."
There will be alterations made to the production, but the extent will not be revealed until next year.
In addition, Webber revealed that he is "absolutely sure" that his production of Cinderella will be able to open in mid-May as planned.
Read the full interview on The Telegraph.
