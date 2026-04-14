Andrew Keenan-Bolger to Host the 2025-2026 Roger Rees Awards

Click Here for More on The Roger Rees Awards

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, actor, director, author and filmmaker will host the 2025-2026 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026, 7:00 pm, at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street), New York. Keenan-Bolger is best known for originating the roles of Crutchie in Newsies and Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway. He is also the author of the recently released Young Adult novel “Limelight”.

For our “sweet” 16th year, The Roger Rees Award’s has selected & Juliet as the official Broadway show partner to champion the voices of tomorrow’s Broadway stars.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education. The event showcase features 50 high school students from a record breaking 104 participating schools located throughout the Greater New York region who have been nominated for Outstanding Performer. After two previous adjudication rounds, the top 50 performers were selected as nominees from over 1,000 students who played leading roles in their high school musicals. During the showcase nominees will perform group musical numbers directed/choreographed by Theo Lencicki accompanied by the New York City Center Youth Orchestra, a new 18-member group of student musicians assembled and directed by Rick Hip-Flores, with 12 finalist selected to perform solos. Tickets prices are $125, $80, $60 and $40 (plus a $5 service charge) and available now.

A panel of Broadway industry professionals will select two students as the Outstanding Performers to represent New York at The Broadway League Foundation’s National High School Musical Theatre Awards aka The Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 22nd at the Minskoff Theatre. See the winners fromt he 2025 Roger Rees Awards HERE!

Photo Credit: Luke Fontana