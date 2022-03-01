Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Win Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Full List of Winners!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield and more took home awards at last night's Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Andrew Garfield won Best Actor for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM! The film also won Best Comedy or Musical and director Lin-Manuel Miranda took home the award for Best First Feature for making his directorial debut with the new film.

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in West Side Story.

Stephanie Beatriz won Best Animated or VFX Performance for her voice performance in Encanto.

The HCA International Icon Award recognizes extraordinary artists whose outstanding work have transcended all barriers, impacting a worldwide audience with the universal language of excellence. Talent, like a shining luminary, knows no boundaries.

Presenters at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards included Robin de Jesús, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Brian d'Arcy James, Ron Perlman, Alexandra Shipp, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marlee Matlin, Kaitlyn Dever, and more.

Full List of Winners

Best Picture - "CODA"

Best Actor - Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Best Actress - Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Best Cast Ensemble - "Belfast"

Best Director *Tie* - Denis Villeneuve, "Dune" and Jane Campion, "The Power of The Dog"

Best Original Screenplay - Fran Kranz, "Mass"

Best Adapted Screenplay - Siân Heder, "CODA"

Best Animated or VFX Performance - Stephanie Beatriz, "Encanto"

Best Action Film - "The Harder They Fall"

Best Animated Film - "The Mitchells vs. The Machines"

Best Comedy or Musical - "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Best Documentary - "Summer of Soul"

Best Horror - "Last Night in Soho"

Best Indie Film - "Pig"

Best International Film - "Drive My Car"

Best First Feature - Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Best Short Film - "Us Again"

Best Score - Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

Best Original Song - "Be Alive," "King Richard"

Best Cinematography - Greig Fraser, "Dune"

Best Production Design - Tamara Deverell, "Nightmare Alley"

Best Film Editing - Paul Machliss, "Last Night in Soho"

Best Stunts - "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"

Best Costume Design - Jenny Beavan, "Cruella"

Best Hair & Makeup - Justin Raleigh, Linda Dowds, and Stephanie Ingram, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best Visual Effects - Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Tristan Myles, "Dune"