Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and More

From the recesses of the pandemic-era internet emerges a live and in-person hero. Not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need. Emmy and Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings, Dear Evan Hansen) and Tony Award winner Alex Boniello's (Ghosts, Dear Evan Hansen) hit fundraising web series game show Broadway Jackbox returns – LIVE at the Midnight Theatre on October 9th at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM with a slew of special guests.

In support of recovery from the WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, 60% of the net profits will go to the Entertainment Community Fund. If you donate during the show, you can make the guests do pretty much whatever you want. Just don't be weird. Live-streaming tickets will also be available, because what is Broadway Jackbox without THE POWER OF THE INTERNET???

Play and laugh along with a starry cast of returning and new

Broadway Jackbox Guests:

The 7:00 PM show will feature Andrew and Alex, as well as two-time Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), two-time Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous), and Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors, The Notebook).

The 9:30 PM show will also feature Andrew and Alex, as well as Tony Award Nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet, RENT at the Kennedy Center), Tony Award Nominee Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked), and Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Disney's National Treasure).

Both shows will feature the musical stylings of Sis and Daniel Rudin.

For in-person tickets:

For in-person tickets: [URL provided]

For Live Stream Tickets:

For Live Stream Tickets: [URL provided]

The 150-seat venue presents a diverse roster of programming including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, burlesque, music and other unique special events. Previous acts have included Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Disney's Laura Marano, musical artist Raye and many more. Also a TV & film industry hub, the venue has hosted premieres, screenings, parties and talk backs for companies such as Showtime, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount +, BAFTA, Mastercard and Peloton and welcomed notables like Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and more. Tickets for upcoming events available here.

An escape from the everyday, Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination thanks to the venue's pan-Asian restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. With a kitchen helmed by the innovative Chef Chai Trivedi, the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Both the Hidden Leaf cocktail lounge and the first floor bar serve artisanal cocktails.

About Midnight Theatre & Hidden Leaf:

Midnight Theatre is an intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West — Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 150-seat theater features unique experiences of magic, music, comedy, theater, and performance art, while also acting as a Film & TV industry hub, hosting premieres, screenings, private parties and more. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi, the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine.