Andre De Shields and Marylouise Burke Honored with Richard Seff Awards

Marylouise Burke (True West) and Andre De Shields (Hdestown) are the recipients of the annual Richard Seff Award presented by the Actors' Equity Foundation to veteran female and male character actors for the best performance in a supporting role in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The announcement was made by Judy Rice, president of the Foundation, which administers the award.

Both Burke and De Shields are veteran stage, screen and TV actors. Burke is awarded for her role as Mom in True West (Roundabout Theatre Company) and De Shields for his role this season as Hermes in the Broadway production of Hadestown.

Equity member Richard Seff established this award in 2003. Previous recipients include: Tom Aldredge, Reed Birney, Larry Bryggman, Lynn Cohen, Jim Dale, Hallie Foote, Jayne Houdyshell, Dana Ivey, Kristine Nielsen, Patrick Page, Laila Robins, Lewis J. Stadlen and, in 2018, Michael Potts and Margaret Colin.

The presentation, a check and crystal trophy, will take place at Equity's Eastern Regional Board meeting at 2pm on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Equity's office, 165 West 46th Street.

The Judges' Panel includes: Joe Dziemianowicz,; Adam Feldman, Time Out New York; Susan Haskins, Theater Talk; Harry Haun, Broadway World, and David Rosenberg, The Hearst Newspapers.

The Actors' Equity Foundation, a philanthropic and humanitarian nonprofit organization, was created in 1962 to aid and assist the members of the acting profession and to promote the theatre arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.





