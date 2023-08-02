An Evening of Les Paul & Mary Ford Featuring Russell Malone & Tammy McCann Comes to Dizzy's Club

Russell Malone, world-renowned jazz guitarist, and the dynamic vocalist Tammy McCann have joined forces for a celebration of Les Paul and Mary Ford, the husband/wife superstar duo who performed and recorded together between 1945-1963. Presented in collaboration with the Les Paul Foundation, An Evening of Les Paul and Mary Ford featuring Malone and McCann will debut August 1 – 2, 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm, at Dizzy’s Club, 10 Columbus Circle, New York City.

While both Paul and Ford sang and played the guitar, Malone will reign on the guitar leaving the vocals to McCann with support from Rick Germanson on piano, Vince Dupont, bass and Neal Smith, drums.

A close friend of Les Paul, Malone approaches the transformative artist’s repertoire with creative reverence, sensitivity and his swinging signature lyricism. Acclaimed Chicago vocalist, who has also made her mark around the world with her new CD, “Do I Move You?” and her rousing tribute concerts to Mahalia Jackson, joins Malone to perform selections from the Les Paul and Mary Ford songbook and other classic favorites.

The program draws from a variety of Paul/Ford popular tunes including Moonglow, Caravan, That Old Feeling, How High the Moon, Stompin’ at the Savoy, Deed I Do and Am I Blue.

Tickets are $25.00 – $60.00 nightly and are available at ticketing.jazz.org. A minimum $21.00 food and/or beverage purchase per person is required. For tickets and more information, click here.