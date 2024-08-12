Amy Berryman's WALDEN Joins Second Stage Theater's Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amy Berryman’s play, WALDEN, directed by Whitney White, has been added to Second Stage Theater's upcoming season by special arrangement with Seaview and Soto Production. WALDEN will begin previews on October 16th and will officially open on November 7th at the Tony Kiser Theater. The previously announced production of Donald Margulies’ LUNAR ECLIPSE, directed by Kate Whoriskey has been moved to spring 2025.



Second Stage’s fall season will also include the New York debut of Emmy Award-nominee Leslye Headland’s (Bachelorette, “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” “Russian Doll”) play, CULT OF LOVE, on Broadway at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), directed by Drama Desk Award-nominee Trip Cullman (2ST’s Lobby Hero, Choir Boy). This production will mark Ms. Headland’s Broadway debut.



In the near future, Stella and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie. Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Walden is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.



Casting and full creative team for WALDEN will be announced in the coming weeks.



WALDEN received its world premiere, presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, in May 2021 on London’s West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre, followed by its American Premiere at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT in August 2021.



Season Subscriptions are now available, 5-Play packages are $425 and 3-play packages are $295. For those 30 years of age and younger, Flip the Script 5 Play packages are $150. To purchase a subscription, please visit 2ST.com or call 212-246-4422. Subscribers receive early access to a winter festival of plays and readings by new American writers.

