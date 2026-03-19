Amjad Ali Khan and Sharon Isbin to Debut STRINGS FOR PEACE at Symphony Space

The World Music Institute will present Strings for Peace, featuring sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Grammy-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin. The performance willt ake place at Symphony Space on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

After a captivating sold-out Sarod Trilogy performance at the NYU Skirball Center in 2025, the World Music Institute welcomes back the esteemed sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan alongside his sons, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, this extraordinary family carries on a musical legacy that extends back six generations. The family will be joined in a special program "Strings For Peace" with multiple Grammy Award-winning American guitarist Sharon Isbin, in their much anticipated NYC debut on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8pm at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, Manhattan.

This initiative beautifully unites Western classical guitar with Indian classical music (ragas), featuring unique arrangements of Khan's compositions and Spanish music for solo guitar. Also joining on stage will be tabla virtuoso and protégé of both Ustad Allarakha and Zakir Hussain, Amit Kavthekar. The project highlights the meditative and spiritual connection between these two traditions, spreading a message of peace and celebrating cross-cultural harmony.

Their program will feature works from their best-selling recordings, Strings for Peace and Live in Aspen, albums steeped in the tradition of ragas and talas of North Indian classical music. The Times of India, in reviewing their India tour, raved how the musicians "crossed barriers of language, culture, uniting people through music and melody ... the power of their performance rocked the hall!" Last year they appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts which has been viewed close to 100,000 times.