American Tap Dance Foundation Announces the Return of TAP JAM
UP NEXT - International Tap Dance Zoom Forum on Tuesday, January 11 at 10am ET!
The third American Tap Dance Foundation TAP JAM will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2:30-4pm at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B, Between Washington & Greenwich Streets. Tap dancers will join for an afternoon of tap improvisation and surprise guests, hosted by local hoofer and ATDF Artist-in-Residence Jared Alexander.
To register for a Tap Jam, visit: Visit ATDF Events List or call 646-230-9564. Tap Jam Registration fee: $5.00. Proof of vaccination required, with all participants asked to mask while inside the studios for safety.
In September, ATDF opened its doors to performances by the ATDF Youth Ensemble, Tap Jams with ATDF Artists-in-Residence, "Open Houses," and Virtual International Forums where tap dance teachers and producers from around the world share information and discuss current issues in the field. Most ATDF events are free, with donations welcome.
UP NEXT - International Tap Dance Zoom Forum on Tuesday, January 11 at 10am ET - participants form Austria, Norway, France, Portugal, Spain, UK, Canada, Finland, Mexico, Dubai, Germany and the USA join together online to discuss events, programming, work, shows, and classes. ATDF has made a commitment to exploring the international tap dance field and bringing this global community together. Registration at this FREE event is at atdf.org/events.
HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE FOR ALL ATDF EVENTS. FOR DETAILS CLICK HERE.