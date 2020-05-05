American Conservatory Theater Raises Over $320,000 and Counting at Spring Forward

With over 850 guests tuning in via multiple platforms, American Conservatory Theater Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein announced today that Spring Forward-A.C.T.'s one-night-only virtual fundraising event held on Saturday, May 2, 2020-has raised over $320,000 and counting. Fundraising efforts will continue through Saturday, May 9, 2020. Proceeds from the event will support A.C.T.'s diverse and far-reaching artistic, artist-training, and education and community programs, reaching almost 200,000 Bay Area-based recipients each year. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support Theatre Bay Area's Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, a resource for Bay Area performing arts workers who are facing a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



"The community came out in full force to celebrate and support A.C.T.," said Bielstein. "We had theater-lovers, board members, artists, teaching artists, staff, and volunteers join us online. We are grateful to these friends of A.C.T., and because of the funds raised, we are able to confidently continue providing vital arts education and training to the San Francisco Bay Area."



The evening kicked off with a warm welcome from San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, who spoke about the importance of supporting the arts during these uncertain times. Bay Area-based Anthony Veneziale-conceiver and co-creator of Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme-emceed the event and introduced a multitude of performances throughout the evening, including songs from A.C.T.'s recently canceled productions of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2. Students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program and Young Conservatory also contributed to the evening with moving performances. Dispersed between performances were heartfelt testimonials from celebrated performers from recent A.C.T. productions, including two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (Wakey, Wakey), Tony Award winner BD Wong (The Great Leap), and acclaimed actress Ellen McLaughlin (Seascape). In addition, special guest and Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson (In the Heights, Hamilton) chatted with A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon about the hit Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme, which is eyeing a run at A.C.T. Multi-faceted artist and educator Ryan Nicole Austin discussed arts education and delivered an impromptu hip-hop performance about A.C.T.'s MFA program.



Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to donate to A.C.T. online or via text. Patrons who donated $100 or more were featured in custom raps created and performed on the spot by Veneziale. Donors of $1,000 or more were entered into a raffle to receive an original custom song about their life performed by Veneziale at the end of the evening.



The fundraising efforts were boosted by incredibly generous matching gifts, one for $50,000 from A.C.T. Trustee Jerry Dodson and his wife, Thao Dodson, and one for $5,000 from Fred Levin, in memory of beloved A.C.T. Chair Emerita Nancy Livingston Levin. In addition, A.C.T. Trustee Toni Rembe provided funds to be used as additional matching funds for dollars raised throughout this week.



Supporters who were unable to attend Spring Forward can view a recording of the event online below!





In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, A.C.T. has launched This Is Just Intermission-InterACT at Home, an online initiative that aims to engage, enrich, and entertain patrons through a series of interactive events, activities, and innovative programming from the comfort and safety of their homes. Expanding on A.C.T.'s longstanding InterACT events and community engagement programming, This Is Just Intermission-InterACT at Home gives patrons an up-close, backstage look at the inner workings of theater, as well the opportunity to virtually engage with artists and other theatergoers, expand their imagination in new ways, and help build a better world through theater. For more information, visit www.act-sf.org.





