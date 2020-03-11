American Composers Orchestra's Underwood New Music Readings Now Closed To The Public

Amidst concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and at the request of the City College of New York, American Composers Orchestra has decided to limit this year's 29th Annual Underwood New Music Readings on March 12 and 13, 2020 to orchestra musicians, composers, and staff.

ACO will move forward with the mentorship, rehearsals, and read through for the participants. The six emerging composers will still hear their works played by ACO's musicians and receive feedback from music director and conductor George Manahan, artistic director Derek Bermel, and mentor composer Melinda Wagner.

Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets to the events.

More information about American Composers Orchestra is available online at www.americancomposers.org.





