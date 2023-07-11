American Brass Quintet Adds Two New Members

The American Brass Quintet (ABQ), internationally recognized as one of today's premier chamber music ensembles, has announced the arrival of two new members: trumpeter Brandon Ridenour and trombonist Hillary Simms. Ridenour takes the place of Louis Hanzlik, who was part of the ABQ from 2013 to 2022. Simms joins the ensemble to take Michael Powell's place; Powell, who had been with the ABQ from 1983 to 2022, left the quintet after suffering a stroke last year.

Since its founding in 1960, the American Brass Quintet has performed on five continents, made nearly 60 recordings, and premiered more than 150 contemporary works for brass. In addition to their performing and commissioning work, the ensemble is committed to the development of brass chamber music through higher education; the ABQ has served as Ensemble-in-Residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and at the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.

"We are thrilled to add two truly wonderful, multi-talented artists as partners and stewards of the mission of ABQ,” said Kevin Cobb, Eric Reed and John Rojak. “Hillary and Brandon have already brought new energy and inspiring ideas to the group, not to mention a fresh look and sound. We can't wait to share this new version of ABQ with audiences worldwide.”

“When I first heard ABQ as a student at Juilliard it inspired a new direction for me,” said Ridenour. “The pristine refinement of Ray and Kevin's trumpet-playing and the musical sensitivity within the group were eye- and ear-opening as a young brass player. Realizing that I could make a career in chamber music changed the trajectory of my musical life. And now, to my surprise, it has all come full circle again—returning to my alma mater, Juilliard, and joining ABQ!”

“As a student, I thought only in my wildest dreams could I share the stage with an ensemble of such prestige and perform alongside my mentors,” said Simms. “I am absolutely humbled and honored to be the next trombonist of the American Brass Quintet and join the faculty at Juilliard. Mr. Powell leaves some large shoes to fill, and I am greatly looking forward to continuing his legacy… but in heels.”