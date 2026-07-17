American Ballet Theatre Promotes Six Dancers to Soloist

Zimmi Coker, Michael de la Nuez, Tyler Maloney, Joseph Markey, Andrew Robare, and Yoon Jung Seo have been promoted to the rank of Soloist with American Ballet Theatre. The promotions, effective September 1, 2026, were announced today by ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

'I am honored to announce the promotion of these six extraordinary dancers to the rank of Soloist,' said Jaffe. 'Each of them has grown tremendously during their time in the corps de ballet, bringing versatility, artistry, and dedication to every role we have given them. It has been a tremendous pleasure to witness their journeys from ABT Studio Company to the main Company. I could not be prouder of the artists they have become, and I look forward to all that they will bring to our stage in this next chapter.'

Zimmi Coker was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in Manitou Springs, Colorado. She began her ballet training with her mother, Michele Coker, at the age of 10 and continued training at Classic Dance Academy in Denver. At age 13, Coker competed in the Youth America Grand Prix semi-finals in Denver, Colorado, and won the YAGP award for the Junior category. Coker attended American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive for three years and was invited to join the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. In 2014, Coker traveled to Russia to represent the ABT JKO School at the Premio Roma Jia Ruskaja. Coker joined ABT Studio Company in September 2015, became an apprentice with the main Company in November 2017, and joined the corps de ballet in June 2018. Her repertoire with includes an Odalisque in Le Corsaire, Amour and the Roma Woman in Don Quixote, the French Ballerina in Gala Performance, the peasant pas de deux and Zulma in Giselle, Gertrudis in Like Water for Chocolate, Columbine, the Chinese Dance, and one of the Nutcracker's Sisters in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Callirhoe's Maid in Of Love and Rage, Olga in Onegin, Bianca and a Commedia Dancer in Othello: A Dance in Three Acts, the Youngest Sister in Pillar of Fire, Cowgirl in Rodeo, Frost and The Rose in The Seasons, Red Riding Hood in Ratmansky's The Sleeping Beauty, the Rose Pas de Trois in Susan Jaffe's The Sleeping Beauty, Act III, Some Assembly Required, the pas de trois, a little swan, and the Polish Princess in Swan Lake, Persephone and a Goat in Sylvia, and Princess Praline in Whipped Cream, and featured roles in Bernstein in a Bubble, Deuce Coupe, Dream within a Dream (deferred), In the Upper Room, Petite Mort, and Push Comes to Shove. Coker created a consort in A Gathering of Ghosts, a leading role in Desire, and a featured role in A Time There Was.

Michael de la Nuez was born in Lexington, Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began his dance training at age 14 at de la Dance Center, studying with his parents, former professional ballet dancers Mario de la Nuez and Meridith Benson. In 2016, he attended the Boston Ballet Summer Dance Program. In 2016, de la Nuez joined de la Dance Company, a small professional company in Cincinnati, as a trainee, and he performed as a full company member from 2017-2018. In 2017, de la Nuez was a finalist at the Youth America Grand Prix in New York City, and in 2018 he won the Grand Prix at the YAGP Regional Competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined ABT Studio Company in February 2018, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2018, and joined the corps de ballet in June 2019. His repertoire includes Basilio in Don Quixote, Partner to the Italian Ballerina in Gala Performance, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Grand Pas Classique, Juan Alejandrez in Like Water for Chocolate, Midnight Pas de Deux, Nutcracker, the Prince, and the Spanish Dance in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Olga's Fiancé in On the Dnipro, The Faun in The Seasons, Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, Sylvia Pas de Deux, Florizel in The Winter's Tale, 'Becomings' in Woolf Works, leading roles in La Boutique, Mozartiana, and Serenade after Plato's Symposium, and featured roles in Bach Partita, Indestructible Light, and Songs of Bukovina.

Tyler Maloney was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, and started his training at a young age at the local YMCA, learning jazz, modern, contemporary, hip-hop, and later ballet. At the age of 11, Maloney attended American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive and was accepted into the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. In 2010, Maloney performed the role of the Nutcracker Boy in the premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Maloney joined ABT Studio Company in 2013, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2015, and joined the corps de ballet in April 2016. His repertory includes the Mandarin and one of the Three Ivans in Aurora's Wedding, Leady Gypsy in Don Quixote, Bottom in The Dream, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Harlequin in Ratmansky's Harlequinade, Let Me Sing Forevermore, the Gigue in Mozartiana, Harlequin, the Chinese dance, and Mother Ginger in Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Cassio in Othello: A Dance in Three Acts, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, the Indian Prince and a Fairy Cavalier in Ratmansky's The Sleeping Beauty, Puss-in-Boots in Susan Jaffe's The Sleeping Beauty, Act III, Benno and the Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, a Goat in Sylvia, The Boy in Whipped Cream, the Clown in The Winter's Tale, 'Becomings' in Woolf Works, leading roles in AFTERITE, Serenade after Plato's Symposium, Sextet, Souvenir d'un lieu cher, and ZigZag, and featured roles in AfterEffect, The Brahms-Haydn Variations, Deuce Coupe, Dream within a Dream (deferred), La Follia Variations, In the Upper Room, and Songs of Bukovina. He created Polycharmus in Of Love and Rage, a Satyr in The Seasons, and featured roles in Bernstein in a Bubble, Praedicere, and A Time There Was. In 2023, Maloney created Embers in the Sky for ABT Incubator, the Company's choreographic workshop.

Joseph Markey, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, began his training at Debbie's Dance Company under the direction of Debra Ford. In 2017, Markey moved to Orlando, Florida, and became a trainee with Orlando Ballet School. He attended summer programs at Ballet West, Orlando Ballet, Next Generation Ballet, Art of Movement, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He won a silver medal as a YoungArts finalist in 2017, a bronze medal at the USA International Ballet Competition Jackson in 2018, and first place at Youth America Grand Prix Tampa semi-finals in 2018. Markey joined ABT Studio Company in September 2018, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2019, and became a member of the corps de ballet in September 2021. His repertoire includes Raskolnikov in Crime and Punishment, Espada in Don Quixote, Hilarion in Giselle, Night Falls, Nutcracker, the Prince, and the Russian Dance in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Prince Gremin in Onegin, Othello in Othello: A Dance Three Acts, Champion Roper in Rodeo, the Rose Pas de Trois in Susan Jaffe's The Sleeping Beauty, Act III, von Rothbart and the Spanish Dance in Swan Lake, Florizel in The Winter's Tale, 'Becomings' in Woolf Works, leading roles in Have We Met?! and Sextet, and featured roles in La Follia Variations, In the Upper Room, Indestructible Light, Petite Mort, and Raymonda: Grand Pas Hongrois. He created Luzhin in Crime and Punishment and featured roles in Mercurial Son and Wrecka Stow. In 2021, Markey created She didn't for ABT Incubator, the Company's choreographic workshop.

Andrew Robare was born in Winchester, Virginia. He began tap classes at the age of six, adding other dance styles before starting ballet with his mother at age 12 at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy of Shenandoah University. In 2017, he received a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts high school ballet program. An American Ballet Theatre National Training Scholar, he attended ABT's New York Summer Intensive for three years. In September 2018, Robare enrolled in the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and was invited to join ABT Studio Company in October 2018. Robare became an apprentice with the main Company in November 2021 and joined the corps de ballet in May 2022. His repertoire includes Basilio in Don Quixote, Kaschei in Alexei Ratmansky's Firebird, Mother Ginger in Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Cassio in Othello: A Dance in Three Acts, von Rothbart and the Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, Apollo in Sylvia, 'Becomings' in Woolf Works, and leading roles in Bach Partita, Etudes, Mozartiana, and Sextet. He created a leading role in Children's Songs Dance and a featured role in Mercurial Son.

Yoon Jung Seo is a native of Gwangmyeong, South Korea, and began studying ballet at age six. She attended the renowned Yewon School starting at age 12 and entered Seoul Arts High School at age 15. She graduated from Yewon School with top honors in ballet and earned top scores every semester at Seoul Arts High School as a ballet major. In 2019, she was a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne and later participated in the Houston Ballet Summer Intensive. Seo joined ABT Studio Company in September 2019, became an apprentice with the main Company in November 2021, and joined the corps de ballet in February 2022. Her repertoire includes a Flower Girl in Don Quixote, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, a Shade in The Kingdom of the Shades, one of the Nutcracker's Sisters in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, a Commedia Dancer in Othello: A Dance in Three Acts, Princess Florine in Susan Jaffe's The Sleeping Beauty, Act III, the pas de trois, a little swan, and the Hungarian Princess in Swan Lake, the Waltz in Les Sylphides, Ceres in Sylvia, a leading role in Sextet, and featured roles in Bach Partita and Raymonda: Grand Pas Hongrois. She created a leading role in Children's Songs Dance.

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.

For more information, please visit www.abt.org.

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