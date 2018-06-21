America Ferrera to Collaborate with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Kwan, & More for Anthology of Cultural Identity-Themed Essays

According to The Hollywood Reporter, America Ferrera will edit an anthology of essays about cultural identity titled 'American Like Me,' set for a September 25 release date.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, author Roxane Gay and Olympic skater Michelle Kwan, Kal Penn, Joaquin Castro, and Jenny Zhang are among those contributing essays to an anthology about navigating between cultures.

American Like Me will feature stories from those trying find an identity in a culture that often "underrepresents or ignores" their experiences.

American Like Me will be edited by actress and activist America Ferrera. She is donating a portion of her proceeds to the nonprofit Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which provides legal support for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Ferrera made her feature film debut in 2002 with the comedy drama Real Women Have Curves, winning praise for her performance. Ferrera is the recipient of numerous accolades including an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award among others. Ferrera garnered modest success early in her career with roles in films like the Disney original Gotta Kick It Up! and the drama THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants; the latter earned her the Imagen Award Best Actress and her first nomination at the ALMA Awards. She ventured into television roles and landed the leading part on the ABC comedy drama Ugly Betty. Ferrera garnered critical acclaim for playing the protagonist of the series Betty Suarez, and won the Best Actress Awards at various award ceremonies in 2007 including the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Award, the first for a Latin woman in the category. Ferrera's other notable film roles include the drama THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants 2, the drama The Dry Land, the romantic comedy Our Family Wedding, and the crime drama End of Watch. She provided THE VOICE of Astrid Hofferson in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, including the first two motion pictures and the 6-season long television series Dreamworks Dragons. She co-produces and stars in the NBC comedy series SUPERSTORE (2015-present).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

