Amber Ardolino Joins This Week's Episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI
Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie).
Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have welcomed Amber Ardolino on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini. The podcast is available today exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Listen to the episode below!
As if we needed more reasons to love Amber Ardolino! Turns out she's not only talented, beautiful, successful, and kind- SHE'S AN INTERIOR DECORATOR TOO! It's like, enough already! We get it. She's rad. And this conversation only cemented that fact. It's like, sure, you were performing on Broadway right out of the gate in teensy weensy shows like Head Over Heels, and Moulin Rouge, but why is no one talking about her dreams of one day having a job where she can one day get day-drunk! Also, okay, YES, Amber has established an online ARMY of fans on platforms like TikTok, but did you know that she taught herself how to install FLOORING and became a super queen of DIY interior design. We are all fully aware that she has done Hamilton both on Broadway and in the Chicago production, but I bet you could never guess what horrifying nicknames she had when she was a teenager! Well tune in and turn it up, because Amber and Drew talk about all of this and then some on this weeks episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini. Amber Ardolino is in the house!
Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.
Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Broadway stars: Justin Guarini (Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Julia Mattison (Godspell), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Colton Ryan (Little Voice on Apple+). Additional guests include Brittany Holljes from the band Delta Rae, television icon Marc Summers (Double Dare), and more to be announced.
