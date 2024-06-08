Ambassador of The Puerto Rican Day Parade 2023 Returns as Delegate of The Latino Film Market in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, June 6th, filmmaker and actor AG Orloz (Ariel Orama López) had the honor of representing Puerto Rico once again as one of the distinguished guests at the Puerto Rican Heritage reception, hosted by Mayor Eric Adams, at Gracie Mansion, New York. The event included the participation of well-known political, artistic, and media figures on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration.

Precisely, Orloz will also participate as one of the delegates of the Latino Film Market, who will be part of the Parade in 2024; this time, as one of the filmmakers and actors participating in the events of this film. gathering in New York City. Last year, he was one of the Ambassadors distinguished in threr roles:multi-awarded filmmaker, psychologist and actor.

"It is a great honor to return to New York, with this double invitation, first from the Mayor of New York and later from the coordinators of the Latino Film Market. I never thought I would be part of this significant event two years in a row," said the academic, who recently celebrated his 15th international laurel, the second selection of his animated project AËRC-02 in Italy, and the award for "Best Animated Short Film" in Paris.

AG will be participating in the Parade this Sunday and will continue his involvement in two events of the Latino Film Market, precisely, in the week following this memorable event which has achieved the integration of Puerto Ricans residing in the Island and in New York for so many years. "I am very grateful to God for this great opportunity. I celebrate the commendable work of the Parade's Board of Directors, its faithful volunteers, as well as the coordinators of the Latino Film Market for their engagement with the Latino community, a doible celebration that will be unforgettable to all of us. "New York symbolizes inclusivity, New York symbolizes solidarity," proclaimed the Caribbean artist.