Ambassador Theatre Group Will Lay Off 1200 UK Employees in September
ATG is one of the largest employers in the UK theatre industry.
According to The Guardian, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) will lay off over 1200 employees in September- a change that will occur following the conclusion of the UK government's furlough scheme at the end of August.
A spokesperson told The Guardian: "The impact of the pandemic, which has left theatres closed since 16 March and without any clear opening date with no social distancing, has forced the company to make this difficult decision."
Founded in 1992, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's number one live theater company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates close to 50 venues in Britain, North America and Germany.
It is an internationally recognized award-winning theater producer with productions in the West End and on Broadway and touring productions in the U.K., North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the market leader in theater ticketing services through ATG Tickets, LOVETheatre and Group Line. To learn more, visit: www.atg.co.uk
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED
Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells t...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twit...
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represent...