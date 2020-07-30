Ambassador Theatre Group Will Lay Off 1200 UK Employees in September

ATG is one of the largest employers in the UK theatre industry.

According to The Guardian, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) will lay off over 1200 employees in September- a change that will occur following the conclusion of the UK government's furlough scheme at the end of August.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: "The impact of the pandemic, which has left theatres closed since 16 March and without any clear opening date with no social distancing, has forced the company to make this difficult decision."

Founded in 1992, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's number one live theater company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates close to 50 venues in Britain, North America and Germany.

It is an internationally recognized award-winning theater producer with productions in the West End and on Broadway and touring productions in the U.K., North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the market leader in theater ticketing services through ATG Tickets, LOVETheatre and Group Line. To learn more, visit: www.atg.co.uk

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You