Amara Okereke, Harry Haddon-Paton and Vanessa Redgrave to Lead MY FAIR LADY West End

The Tony-nominated Lincoln Center production of the classic musical, My Fair Lady, is headed for the West End! Bartlett Sher's loverly production will begin performances at the English National Opera's London Coliseum in May 2022.

This evening it was announced by Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail that the production has found its Eliza Doolittle in Amara Okereke! Amara is best known to West End audiences for her performances as 'Cosette' in Les Miserables and 'Polly' in The Boy Friend.

Broadway's original 'Henry Higgins' Harry Haddon Paton, will reprise his performance for the London production with Academy Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs. Higgins, and Sharif Afifi as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

The full Broadway creative team has also signed on for the London production, including the show's Tony-winning director, Bartlett Sher.

General ticket sales will begin on November 23. Visit http://myfairladymusical.co.uk for more information.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, recently ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.