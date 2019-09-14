Amanda Seyfried in Talks to Lead Netflix Horror-Thriller THINGS HEARD & SEEN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amanda Seyfried is in talks to star in the upcoming Netflix horror-thriller 'Things Heard & Seen.'

The script is written by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, who will also direct. Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron and Julie Cohen will serve as producers.

Things Heard & Seen, an adaptation of the book 'All Things Cease to Appear', follows a young couple (Seyfried as the wife) who moves to a farm in upstate New York, and find that their new home is cursed by the murder of its former owners.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She is known in the theatre realm for starring as Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables, as well as in the film adaptation of Mamma Mia!

Other film credits include Mean Girls, Jennifer's Body, Chloe, Dear John, Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. He television credits include Big Love and Veronica Mars.





Related Articles