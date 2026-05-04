Photos/Video: Joshua Henry, Ben Platt, and More Attend THE 2026 MET GALA

It's the first Monday in May and the stars are out in full force for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Met Gala. Check out photos from the evening as Broadway stars light up the iconic Met steps.

Tonight's festivities kicked off with viral Ragtime star, Joshua Henry, performing a very special rendition of Whitney Houston's, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." Watch video of his performance and more!

This year's festivities included appearances from Broadway's best including Tony Award-winners Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman, Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, theatre owner, Jordan Roth, Colman Domingo, stage and screen actor Anne Hathaway, and Olivier Award-winner Rachel Zegler. Check out some of the looks here!

This year’s exhibition, Costume Art, will position fashion alongside fine art. Running from May 10, 2026 through January 10, 2027, the museum’s newly opened, nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries will feature hundreds of works focused on the dressed body, presented alongside fashion pieces that reflect the exhibition’s themes. In keeping with the concept, the evening’s dress code, “Fashion is Art,” will invite attendees to approach their own attire as a form of artistic expression.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming