Video: Dolly Parton Shares Update On NYC-Bound Musical And Health

Dolly Parton has shared a new update on Dolly: A True Original Musical, confirming that work on the Broadway-aimed production is ongoing as she continues her current health treatments. In a recent TikTok video, Parton said her treatments are going well and that she remains actively involved in the development of the show.

According to Dolly, the musical is currently aiming for a New York City engagement in late 2026. In the same TikTok update, Parton also noted that she continues work on additional ventures, including a new hotel and museum in Nashville.

@dollyparton Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon. ? ? Dolly Parton ">♬ original sound - Dolly Parton

The musical, which features a score by Parton including both her well-known songs and newly written material, includes a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, direction by Bartlett Sher, and choreography by Mandy Moore. The production premiered in Nashville with a cast led by Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb, who portray Parton at different stages of her life.

Dolly: A True Original Musical traces Parton’s life from her upbringing in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to her rise as an international performer. The production incorporates songs including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” alongside new material written for the stage.

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