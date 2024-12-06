Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/ Notes In Motion to Present Winter Open Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present their Winter Open Rehearsal on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6pm at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio: 412 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10013. Join the artists and board of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for an intimate look at the creative process of our developing work, Awaken.

Awaken will weave original material with resonant choreography from Selwyn's 25 years of rich repertory. The piece will explore the struggle between distraction, a quest for certainty, and living in an embodied present. Selwyn's athletic choreography will dramatize the complexities of staying grounded, connected, and present in a modern world of endless distraction, consumerism, and convenience. Shifting sections of the work will zero in on our relationship with ambiguity, control, trust, overthinking, vulnerability, and resilience. Awaken will unpack Selwyn's 25 years of choreographic work to create a compelling evening of dance. Awaken will premiere in full May 8-10.

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/ Notes in Motion

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.