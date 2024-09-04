Amanda McBroom To Celebrate Upcoming Holiday Album At Birdland Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Golden Globe-winning singer and songwriter Amanda McBroom to celebrate the release of her new recording Wintersong on Monday, September 23 at 7:00 PM.

This collection of songs to mark the winter holidays features cherished seasonal standards, musical surprises by Dan Fogelberg, Joni Mitchell, and Ken Hirsch, in addition to Amanda's own collaborations with her beloved writing partners Michele Brourman and Ann Hampton Callaway. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Amanda McBroom was called “the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match” by The New York Times. She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song “The Rose” hit number one all over the world in 1979. In addition to Midler, her songs have been recorded by a wide variety of artists including Amy Poehler and Jack Black, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, LeAnn Rimes, Harry Belafonte, Betty Buckley, The Manhattan Transfer, Donny Osmond, Kurt Cobain, Nana Mouskouri, Conway Twitty, the Chipmunks, and the Baby Dinosaurs in Land Before Time (she wrote all the songs for 16 Universal videos with longtime collaborator Michele Brourman).

Amanda's performance of “The Rose” on the Golden Globes (she won!) convinced audiences worldwide that the best interpretations of McBroom songs are by McBroom herself. She has been applauded in concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia. Her love of musical theater – she starred in the New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and European productions of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, on Broadway in Seesaw, and in productions of Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, and Mame – compelled her to create a musical based on her songs. Heartbeats made its debut in Los Angeles, and has enjoyed regional theater productions around the country. Amanda's latest musical, A Woman of Will, made its Off-Broadway debut in 2005.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Amanda McBroom in Wintersong on Monday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. There is a $35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.