Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through this incredibly difficult time.

"Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration," she writes. "Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory."

"It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."

Kloots shared that the song I'm Here from The Color Purple hit her particularly hard, especially the lyrics in the second half of the song.

"Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it," she writes. "But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son."

"This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I'd be on," she says. "I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel."

Read the full post below.

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last Sunday, Nick Cordero passed away at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Cordero's family, his wife Amanda Kloots and baby son Elvis. The campaign has now reached over $1,000,000. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis.

