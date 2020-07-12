Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through this incredibly difficult time.
"Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration," she writes. "Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory."
"It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."
Kloots shared that the song I'm Here from The Color Purple hit her particularly hard, especially the lyrics in the second half of the song.
"Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it," she writes. "But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son."
"This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I'd be on," she says. "I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel."
Read the full post below.
We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, "Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory." He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there. We listened to the song, I'm Here, from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, "Ok. When I'm doubting if I can get through this, I'm playing this song. It will be my motto." This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I'd be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn't a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel. In case you don't know this song and are also in need of a motto, here are the lyrics. Do yourself a favor by listening to @cynthiaerivo sing it. "I'm gonna take a deep breath. Gonna hold my head up. Gonna put my shoulders back, And look you straight in the eye. I'm gonna flirt with somebody When they walk by. I'm gonna sing out . . . Sing out. I believe I have inside of me Everything that I need to live a bountiful life. With all the love alive in me I'll stand as tall as the tallest tree. And i'm Thankful for everyday that i'm given, Both the easy and hard ones i'm livin'. But most of all I'm thankful for Loving who I really am. I'm beautiful. Yes, I'm beautiful, And I'm here."
A post shared by AK! a??i?? (@amandakloots) on Jul 12, 2020 at 7:17am PDT
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last Sunday, Nick Cordero passed away at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.
In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.
Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.
Read Cordero's full obituary here.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Cordero's family, his wife Amanda Kloots and baby son Elvis. The campaign has now reached over $1,000,000. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis.
