Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Unveils Programming for New York City Center Season

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to the theater’s mainstage December 2, 2026 through January 3, 2027 for a five-week holiday engagement.

Audiences will experience premieres by contemporary choreographers Jamar Roberts, Yue Yin, and William Forsythe, alongside groundbreaking classics like Ronald K. Brown’s Grace, Judith Jamison’s Hymn, and Alvin Ailey timeless Revelations— the ultimate anthem to resilience and joy.

A glittering Opening Night Gala celebration launches the holiday season on Wednesday, December 2 with a 6:30pm performance at New York City Center followed by a dinner-dance party at Ziegfeld Ballroom. The one-night-only program will mark the exciting world premiere of Jamar Roberts’ Power of Love, inspired by legendary musical artist Luther Vandross, as well as excerpts of the iconic Hymn, Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison's Emmy Award–winning tribute to Alvin Ailey, which has returned to the repertory after nearly 15 years.

Power of Love is a newly commissioned ballet in collaboration with Primary Wave Music and the Luther Vandross Estate. R&B, soul, and pop legend Luther Vandross is beloved for songs that chronicled universal emotions and experiences and became the soundtrack to millions of lives. To celebrate what would be his 75th birthday, renowned choreographer Jamar Roberts brings Vandross' romantic, funky, and eminently danceable music exuberantly to life with his intuitive, emotionally resonant movement.

In honor of Mr. Vandross, Marcus Miller, Ron Gillyard, and Reginald Hudlin are partners in developing Power of Love, with Miller and Gillyard working on the music. “This, in my opinion, is a match made in heaven; Luther and AILEY,” stated Marcus Miller. “Luther’s A&R person Ron Gillyard and I, are creating special arrangements of songs that reflect the breadth of Luther’s career to help bring this exceptional dance to life. We chose songs that EVERY Luther song list MUST include, and I know this celebration is going to create many great memories for folks!”

For nearly 25 years, from 1981 to 2005, Vandross dominated the American R&B music charts like no other artist before or since. He released eight #1 R&B albums, seven #1 R&B singles, and another five Top 20 R&B singles. He achieved crossover success with eight Billboard Top 10 albums, including “Dance With My Father,” which reached #1in 2003, and five Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles. Along with 13 Platinum albums, he received 31 Grammy nominations and eight Grammy Awards. In the years since Luther Vandross’ passing, one constant has remained to define his life and musical success: his voice. Luther's distinctive singing style not only led to monumental success but also instant recognition. Luther Vandross will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 2026 Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on November 14.

In her first work for Ailey, Yue Yin's signature FoCo Technique—rooted in Chinese ethnic folk movement—is thrillingly paired with the urgent sounds of Javanese musical group Raja Kirik. This dynamic, high-endurance piece illuminates the power of collective action as the individuals ready their minds and bodies for the conflicts and challenges of modern life.

As the first modern dance-based company to perform William Forsythe’s In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, Ailey brings new perspective to a landmark of late twentieth-century ballet. Created in 1987 for the Paris Opera Ballet and propelled by Thom Willems’ driving score, the work crackles with immediacy, energy, and risk, balancing rigorous structure with a unique visceral spontaneity.

The company revisits Hymn, Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison's stunning tribute to Alvin Ailey featuring explosive dances with the entire company and quiet solos that illuminate Mr. Ailey’s humanity and the dancers’ unique qualities. An exceptional collaboration between two highly acclaimed talents from the worlds of dance and theater, Hymn features personal reflections from Ms. Jamison and company members collected, arranged, and narrated by the multi-talented actor and playwright Anna Deavere Smith, along with a driving percussive score by Robert Ruggieri, to create a landmark work that’s as intimately moving as it is awe-inspiring. In 1999, A Hymn for Alvin Ailey became a television special as part of PBS’ Great Performances: Dance in America and received an Emmy award for Ms. Jamison’s choreography.

A new production of Pas de Duke will also grace the stage this season. Alvin Ailey’s modern dance translation of a classical pas de deux feels as fresh and stylish as it did when it premiered 50 years ago as a star vehicle for Judith Jamison and Mikhail Baryshnikov. The choreography is elegant and deliciously flirtatious, capturing the sassy sophistication of Duke Ellington’s jazz music and accentuating the dancers’ exuberant virtuosity as they engage in a playful game of one-upmanship.

Special programs include All New, All Ailey, and Ailey & Jamison Tribute. Family Matinee performances each Saturday at 2pm culminate with Alvin Ailey’s uplifting Revelations, followed by a Q&A session with the company’s revered dancers.

Three new company members join Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater this season: Michael Cherry, previously with Complexions Contemporary Ballet; Tyrone Reese, formerly dance captain on the First National Tour of MJ: The Musical; and Mahalaya Tintiangco-Cubales, a dancer from The Juilliard School.

Prior to the New York City Center holiday engagement, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s International Tour will reach stages in London, Zürich, Brussels, Paris, and Madrid during September and October. Performances will then take place in over 20 cities from coast-to-coast during a North American tour from January through May 2027.

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