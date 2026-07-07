POWER OF LOVE Ballet to Open at NYC Center, Celebrating Luther Vandross

Primary Wave Music and The Luther Vandross Estate are excited to announce their partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The renowned dance company will premiere Power of Love, a musical tribute to Vandross, at their annual gala on December 2, with a show opening confirmed for December 4 at New York City Center. Power of Love will run through January 3, 2027 and will be followed by a North American tour later in 2027.

Of the collaboration David Gottlieb, manager of the Luther Vandross Estate, said, “The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled to see Alvin Ailey, the country's pre-eminent modern dance company, create a production built around the music of Luther Vandross. The serendipity is special: both Luther and Alvin Ailey were born in 1950's New York and grew to be forces in entertainment, respectively transforming R&B music and modern dance for all to experience. This creative partnership is bound to be memorable and unforgettable.”

Primary Wave Music's Content Development Manager, Christopher Green added “Luther Vandross' music is the soundtrack for generations of love stories. His legacy – undeniable. His name - woven into the global tapestry. It is a distinct honor to align his work with other cultural titans such as the incomparable Alvin Ailey, whose contributions also redefined creativity and performance. We are excited to create Power of Love as a celebration of love and Luther Vandross.”

Power of Love is a newly commissioned ballet, choreographed by Jamar Roberts who will bring Luther's romantic, soulful, and eminently danceable music exuberantly to life with his intuitive, emotionally resonant movement. The hour-long performance will certainly be a celebration of Luther's life and music, featuring a number of Luther's biggest hits including “Never Too Much,” “Here and Now,” “Dance With My Father,” “A House Is Not A Home” and of course, his classic and the shows namesake - “Power Of Love”. These fan favorites and award-winning songs will sound brand new after being newly arranged by his longtime collaborators Marcus Miller and Ron Gillyard. Marcus and Ron, as well as Reginald Hudlin, are partners in developing this exciting, one-of-a-kind performance.

When asked about his work for the ballet, Marcus Miller said, “Ron and I dove in, and with the help of our dear friend, film director Reginald Hudlin, we took on the task of making this project come to life in a way Luther would be proud of.” He continues, “We chose which songs to include which reflected the breadth of Luther's career and could also translate well to dance. We did slightly new arrangements of a few songs and added some small touches to tickle the ear with some musical surprises.”

Reginald Hudlin echoed Marcus' thoughts saying, “When Marcus and I talked about doing a tribute to the Luther, I didn't want to hear singers trying to sing like him. I wanted to hear his voice, and have dancers express the song.” He continues, “Luther's dedication to his craft at the highest level is mirrored in the discipline and technique of the Alvin Ailey dancers. It's a match made in heaven.”

“While working with Luther, we had many conversations about his love of performing on different stages and for different audiences. I have no doubt he would be incredibly excited by this collaboration with Alvin Ailey,” adds Ron Gillyard. “The passion, joy, and beauty of his music, combined with the grace, strength, and emotional power of Ailey's dancers, create a perfect partnership.”

A glittering opening night gala to celebrate the premiere of Power of Love, as well as Ailey's entire season, will take place on December 2 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Power of Love will open two days later, on December 4, at New York City Center. Tickets for all dates will be on sale September 8 at 12pm ET. For more information, please visit LutherVandross.com or Ailey.org.

About Luther Vandross

For nearly 25 years, from 1981 to 2005, Vandross dominated the American R&B music charts like no other artist before or since. He released eight #1 R&B albums, seven #1 R&B singles, and another five Top 20 R&B singles. He achieved crossover success with eight Billboard Top 10 albums, including “Dance With My Father,” which reached #1in 2003, and five Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles. He saw 13 albums go platinum and has received an astounding 31 Grammy nominations, winning 8 times. On November 14, 2026, Luther will be officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after being honored in his very first year of eligibility, cementing his legacy as one of the most defining vocalists in music history. This is yet another honor recognizing Luther's multi-dimensional talents as a singer, performer, songwriter and producer. In the years since his passing, one constant has remained to define his life and musical success: his voice.

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