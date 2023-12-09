Alla Kesser Gross Releases New Book For Young Adults - THE MODERN TEEN'S ETIQUETTE PLAYBOOK

The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook unveils the power of etiquette and netiquette for today's teens.

By: Dec. 09, 2023

Alla Kesser Gross has announced the release of her new book The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook: Confidence, Communication, and Online Presence for the 21st Century. This innovative guide is tailored to empower teenagers with the essential social skills needed for thriving in the 21st century, both offline and online.

In a world where digital communication plays a central role in our lives, The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook provides a comprehensive approach to etiquette, including the vital art of netiquette. This groundbreaking book is a must-read for parents seeking to equip their teens with the tools to excel in various social settings and navigate the complexities of our interconnected world.

Author Alla Kesser Gross draws from her extensive background in etiquette education, including formal training in the Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, to deliver a wealth of knowledge and practical advice. The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook covers a wide range of topics, including self-care, body language, social situations, dating manners, and netiquette, ensuring that readers gain a holistic understanding of the subject.

Key topics covered in the book include:

Self-care and personal presentation.
Posture and body language improvement.
Navigating social situations with grace.
Dressing for success and sending the right message with clothing.
Mastering introductions and conversation starters.
Dining etiquette for formal and casual meals.
Responsible online behavior and maintaining a positive online presence.
Dating etiquette for both offline and online scenarios.
Preparing for job interviews and professional opportunities in the digital age.
"The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook" is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and teenagers themselves, offering practical guidance to boost self-confidence, build meaningful relationships, and succeed in today's interconnected world.

Get your copy of The Modern Teen's Etiquette Playbook today and empower your teen for a bright future. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author:

Alla Kesser Gross is an accomplished etiquette coach with a global background in etiquette education and a passion for shaping well-mannered and confident individuals. She is the founder of the Lluxxall School of Etiquette and Manners in San Diego, dedicated to enriching students with the basics of decorum for various life situations. Alla holds two Master's Degrees in Education and Music and Literature. Learn more about her work and connect with Alla on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Website: http://www.lluxxall.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allakgross/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lluxxall



