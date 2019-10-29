All New York's A Stage: Spotlight on Local Theater Coming Up This Fall
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment recently launched ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE, the first-ever campaign dedicated to raising the visibility of our vibrant local theater industry, which is made up of small venues, companies and related organizations throughout the five boroughs. Now through October 31, New Yorkers and visitors can explore the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE website, localtheater.nyc, created with partner Show-Score.com, to discover an exciting array of more than 200 performances and events throughout the city.
To celebrate this exciting new initiative, BroadwayWorld has teamed up with the Mayor's Office to shine a spotlight on local productions from small theatre companies in the New York City area. Today, we take a closer look at productions coming up in the next month.
Zombie Zoo
When: October 31, 2019
Where: The Kraine Theater
GET TICKETS!
About: Featuring award-winning Dominic McHale and Kevin Short, direct from the Edinburgh Festival, Zombie Zoo combines film, drama, humor, music, song, even dance. A partially sane imprisoned zombie tries outwitting his zookeeper captor. Their relationship hovers between compassion and vitriol until the surprise denouement, which must not be revealed, or zombies will devour your brains! In short, a Halloween Multimedia Zombiefest.
Inoah
When: October 31- November 2, 2019
Where: BAM, Peter Jay Sharp Building
GET TICKETS!
About: This is dance you won't be able to shake from your bones. Street style meets athletic hip-hop in Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão's intoxicating, heart-stopping, gravity-defying experiment. With almost weightless physicality, the 10 male dancers of Grupo de Rua break, hover, and catapult across the stage in a visceral display of tension and release, their bodies propelled in a plea for freedom.
for all the women who thought they were Mad
When: Now through November 24, 2019
Where: Soho Rep (46 Walker Street)
GET TICKETS!
About: for all the women who thought they were Mad is a daring and exhilarating fever dream about the forces that push a woman from the everyday into free fall by Zawe Ashton, directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), and featuring an intergenerational cast from ages 8 to 65.
Doctor Ride's American Beach House
When: Now through November 23, 2019
Where: Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street)
GET TICKETS!
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
When: Now through May 31, 2020
Where: Repertorio Español (138 E 27th St.)
GET TICKETS!
About: Oscar is a naive "nerd" from New Jersey who has finally left the grips of his imposing Dominican mother and is attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. But Oscar may never get what he wants. Blame the "fukú"-a curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the USA. "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" explores the endless human capacity to persevere-and risk it all-in the name of love.
Fear
When: Now through December 8, 2019
Where: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street)
GET TICKETS!
About: FEAR follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, professor and teenage boy. In this psychological thriller, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.
Reparations
When: Now through November 24, 2019
Where: The Billie Holiday Theatre (1368 Fulton St)
GET TICKETS!
About: The Billie Holiday Theatre presents the world premiere of Reparations, by playwright James Sheldon and directed by Tony Award-nominated Michele Shay. Reparations tells the story of a recently widowed white book editor who invites a younger black writer to her apartment, only to find that a night of tenderness and passion turns into a complex and unforeseen morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret. Will the young writer succeed in his attempt to claim his reparations for a life of racial injustice?
Terra Firma
When: Now through November 10, 2019
Where: Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Ave.)
GET TICKETS!
About: i??TERRA FIRMA is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future-years after a conflict known as the Big War, in which a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation-and opposing notions of what makes a citizen, a country, and a civilization. The play is inspired by a real-life event and its aftermath: In 1960's Britain, a retired WWII army major claimed an abandoned aircraft platform in international waters off the coast of Essex as his own sovereign nation, planted his flag, and coined a motto, E Mare Libertas! (From the Sea, Freedom!). TERRA FIRMA was originally a commission for The Royal Court Theatre, the premiere venue for new writing in the UK. This production is co-presented with Baruch Performing Arts Center.
Games
When: Now through November 24, 2019
Where: Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street)
GET TICKETS!
About: 1936, Berlin. When Jewish athlete Helene Mayer is selected for the Nazis' Olympic Squad, she realizes she is fighting for much more than gold.
Be sure to check back next week for even more local theatre from the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE initiative. For additional information, visit: localtheater.nyc.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's THE LION KING, Has Died at 36
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BWW Flashback: BEAUTIFUL Ends Its Beautiful, Six-Year Run on Broadway Today
As BroadwayWorld reported in July, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its Broadway run today, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 prev... (read more)