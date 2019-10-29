All New York's A Stage: Spotlight on Local Theater Coming Up This Fall

Click Here for More Articles on All New York's a Stage

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment recently launched ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE, the first-ever campaign dedicated to raising the visibility of our vibrant local theater industry, which is made up of small venues, companies and related organizations throughout the five boroughs. Now through October 31, New Yorkers and visitors can explore the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE website, localtheater.nyc, created with partner Show-Score.com, to discover an exciting array of more than 200 performances and events throughout the city.

To celebrate this exciting new initiative, BroadwayWorld has teamed up with the Mayor's Office to shine a spotlight on local productions from small theatre companies in the New York City area. Today, we take a closer look at productions coming up in the next month.

Zombie Zoo

When: October 31, 2019

Where: The Kraine Theater

About: Featuring award-winning Dominic McHale and Kevin Short, direct from the Edinburgh Festival, Zombie Zoo combines film, drama, humor, music, song, even dance. A partially sane imprisoned zombie tries outwitting his zookeeper captor. Their relationship hovers between compassion and vitriol until the surprise denouement, which must not be revealed, or zombies will devour your brains! In short, a Halloween Multimedia Zombiefest.

Inoah

When: October 31- November 2, 2019

Where: BAM, Peter Jay Sharp Building

About: This is dance you won't be able to shake from your bones. Street style meets athletic hip-hop in Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão's intoxicating, heart-stopping, gravity-defying experiment. With almost weightless physicality, the 10 male dancers of Grupo de Rua break, hover, and catapult across the stage in a visceral display of tension and release, their bodies propelled in a plea for freedom.

for all the women who thought they were Mad

When: Now through November 24, 2019

Where: Soho Rep (46 Walker Street)

About: for all the women who thought they were Mad is a daring and exhilarating fever dream about the forces that push a woman from the everyday into free fall by Zawe Ashton, directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), and featuring an intergenerational cast from ages 8 to 65.

Doctor Ride's American Beach House

When: Now through November 23, 2019

Where: Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street)

About: It's 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight. Hundreds of miles from the launch, a group of women with passionate opinions and no opportunities sit on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop watching life pass them by. Their uncharted desires bump up against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.

La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao

When: Now through May 31, 2020

Where: Repertorio Español (138 E 27th St.)

About: Oscar is a naive "nerd" from New Jersey who has finally left the grips of his imposing Dominican mother and is attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. But Oscar may never get what he wants. Blame the "fukú"-a curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the USA. "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" explores the endless human capacity to persevere-and risk it all-in the name of love.

Fear

When: Now through December 8, 2019

Where: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street)

About: FEAR follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, professor and teenage boy. In this psychological thriller, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.

Reparations

When: Now through November 24, 2019

Where: The Billie Holiday Theatre (1368 Fulton St)

About: The Billie Holiday Theatre presents the world premiere of Reparations, by playwright James Sheldon and directed by Tony Award-nominated Michele Shay. Reparations tells the story of a recently widowed white book editor who invites a younger black writer to her apartment, only to find that a night of tenderness and passion turns into a complex and unforeseen morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret. Will the young writer succeed in his attempt to claim his reparations for a life of racial injustice?

Terra Firma

When: Now through November 10, 2019

Where: Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Ave.)

About: i??TERRA FIRMA is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future-years after a conflict known as the Big War, in which a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation-and opposing notions of what makes a citizen, a country, and a civilization. The play is inspired by a real-life event and its aftermath: In 1960's Britain, a retired WWII army major claimed an abandoned aircraft platform in international waters off the coast of Essex as his own sovereign nation, planted his flag, and coined a motto, E Mare Libertas! (From the Sea, Freedom!). TERRA FIRMA was originally a commission for The Royal Court Theatre, the premiere venue for new writing in the UK. This production is co-presented with Baruch Performing Arts Center.

Games

When: Now through November 24, 2019

Where: Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street)

About: 1936, Berlin. When Jewish athlete Helene Mayer is selected for the Nazis' Olympic Squad, she realizes she is fighting for much more than gold.

Be sure to check back next week for even more local theatre from the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE initiative. For additional information, visit: localtheater.nyc.





