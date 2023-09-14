All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024

A brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will premiere in Sydney, Australia in October 2024.

The brand-new production, presented by Sydney Theatre Company and Michael Cassel Group, will be reimagined by Helpmann Award-winning director, Dean Bryant.



“Words fail to truly capture the profound impact DEAR EVAN HANSEN has had on audiences and I am thrilled to be partnering with Sydney Theatre Company to create an entirely new version of the show for Australia,” Michael Cassel said. “There are no other contemporary musicals that capture the challenges of being a teenager in such a distinguished way with such a phenomenal score. I can't wait for audiences in Sydney to experience it.”



“We're thrilled to be to be partnering again with Michael Cassel Group, this time to co-produce a brand new, Australian production of the multi award-winning sensation DEAR EVAN HANSEN here at Sydney Theatre Company. This will be the first new, original production since the show's phenomenal Broadway debut. This is a real coup for Sydney, and we couldn't be in better hands than with the brilliant Dean Bryant at the helm - one of the best Musical theatre directors in the country and loved by STC audiences after his superb work recently on Hubris and Humiliation and Fun Home'', Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams said.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN marks the second time Sydney Theatre Company and Michael Cassel Group have partnered to present world-class theatre. In 2022, the two companies presented the phenomenally successful Melbourne transfer of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY which will premiere in London's West End in 2024 starring Succession's Sarah Snook.



Beloved on Broadway for its deeply personal and profoundly contemporary take on life and the way we live it DEAR EVAN HANSEN will premiere in Sydney in October 2024 after striking a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN was called a “breathtaking knockout of a musical” by The New York Times and won six Tony Awards, including Best Book by writer Steven Levenson. It features music from the Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Academy Award-winning geniuses Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a story that journeys to the heart of being a teenager with a tenderness and wit that will set your heart alight.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the raw, moving and inspiring story of a socially anxious highschooler who is suddenly thrust into the spotlight when he inadvertently invents an important role for himself at the centre of a tragedy.