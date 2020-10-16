Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
All Arts Will Stream Women of Color on Broadway Concert Honoring LaChanze and Melba Moore
The concert will stream October 21 at 8 PM ET on ALL ARTS.
All Arts will stream a concert, Women of Color on Broadway, as part of its House Seats series. The evening honors Tony Award winners Melba Moore and LaChanze.
Presented at the historic Great Hall at The Cooper Union, Women of Color on Broadway brings together some of Broadway's most talented stars.
Featuring dazzling performances by Melba Moore, Darlesia Cearcy, Kimberly Marable, Aléna Watters and more, this special event brings Broadway to your living room.
The concert will stream October 21 at 8 PM ET on All Arts here.
Watch a preview below:
