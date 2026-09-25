Alicia Graf Mack to Release Debut Children's Book 'INTRODUCING RHYTHM'

Alicia Graf Mack, the Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach Artistic Director of AILEY, has announced her debut children's book, Introducing Rhythm, set for release on November 9 to kick off National Children's Book Week (November 9–15). With full-color illustrations by artist Justin Campbell, Introducing Rhythm invites readers ages 4–12 into a joyful world of movement, music, and self-discovery.

Introducing Rhythm tells the story of Rhythm Rogers, a 3rd grade class captain, who has the heart of a dancer, but stage fright keeps her from auditioning for the Spring Dance Jamboree. As Rhythm watches her classmates light up the stage in everything from ballet and modern dance to hip hop and other exciting dance styles, she begins to wonder if she has a special spark of her own. With the support of her teacher, the encouragement of her friends, and the power of music guiding her every step, Rhythm takes a brave leap and discovers the confidence to follow her dreams.

This heartwarming story encourages children to embrace their individuality, celebrate diverse forms of dance, and discover the rhythm that lives within them. Perfect for young dancers, music lovers, classrooms, libraries, and families, Introducing Rhythm encourages every child to move with confidence, dream boldly, and let their unique light shine.

'I am so excited to share this story with all the young dreamers out there who are looking to see themselves in stories,” Ms. Graf Mack said. “I hope this book will inspire the next generation of movers to discover their own special voice!”

Introducing Rhythm will be available in an exclusive hardcover edition at the Ailey Boutique at AILEY's home, The Joan Weill Center for Dance, as well as at merchandise stands during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2026-27 season at New York City Center and the coast-to-coast North American tour, as well as online at IntroducingRhythm.com (pre-orders available now).

Ms. Graf Mack is especially excited to launch the book during National Children's Book Week, November 9–15, to promote children's literacy and arts education. She will be personally signing copies at several upcoming events:

Saturday, November 14: Book signing at The Joan Weill Center for Dance for The Ailey School

Sunday, November 15: Official launch event with readings, movement demonstrations, and book signing at The Joan Weill Center for Dance (11:00am & 1:00pm). RSVP required here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center – following December 13, 20 & January 3 Sunday 2pm matinee performances for ticket holders - Passport to Rhythm, an interactive family experience transforming City Center's Grand Tier into five activity stations inspired by the dance styles featured in the book: ballet, tap, modern, hip-hop, and step. Led by City Center Teaching Artists, with participation from Justin Campbell, the experience invites children and their adults to move, listen, create, and explore together. Graf Mack will also host a book signing in the Shuman Lounge.

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