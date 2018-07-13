Alice Ripley to Perform to Promote Sister In Law's Political Campaign!
Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley is set to perform her stage signatures and other famous songs at The Tucson Jewish Community Center tomorrow night, Saturday July 14 at 7:30p.m.
The performance is in support of sister-in-law Catherine Ripley's campaign for the Arizona House of Representatives.
More information and tickets are available https://www.ripleyforarizona.com/alice/.
Ripley is known for roles in Broadway's SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE WHOS TOMMY, SIDE SHOW, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, NEXT TO NORMAL (for which she won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a musical), and most recently AMERICAN PSYCHO.
Related Articles
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
Alice Ripley to Perform to Promote Sister In Law's Political Campaign!
VIDEO: On This Day, July 13- Happy Birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart!
Musical Drama POSE Renewed for Season 2 On FX
VIDEO: On This Day, July 12- Patti LuPone Stars in SUNSET BOULEVARD on London's West End
Taylor Louderman, Ariana DeBose, Daisy Eagan and More to Strip Down with The Skivvies at Le Poisson Rouge
Will Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Get Blonde for the BOMBSHELL Musical?