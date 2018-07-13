Alice Ripley to Perform to Promote Sister In Law's Political Campaign!

Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley is set to perform her stage signatures and other famous songs at The Tucson Jewish Community Center tomorrow night, Saturday July 14 at 7:30p.m.

The performance is in support of sister-in-law Catherine Ripley's campaign for the Arizona House of Representatives.

More information and tickets are available https://www.ripleyforarizona.com/alice/.

Ripley is known for roles in Broadway's SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE WHOS TOMMY, SIDE SHOW, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, NEXT TO NORMAL (for which she won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a musical), and most recently AMERICAN PSYCHO.







