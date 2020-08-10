Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Pascal, Alice Lee and More Join BROADWAY BUSKERS Concert Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Buskers continues Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET through October 27.

The Times Square Alliance has announced performers for the next slate of Broadway Buskers concerts through the month of September. Kicking things off, the August 18th performance will feature a Next to Normal mini-reunion with performances from both Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer! Looking ahead, Adam Pascal, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee, and more will take the virtual stage in September. Broadway Buskers continues Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET through October 27 at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Danny Quadrino will no longer be performing in tomorrow's concert, August 11.

See the upcoming schedule below!

August:

8/11:

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line, Joyride)

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, If/Then)

8/18:

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In the Heights)

Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show)

J. Robert Spencer (Next to Normal, Jersey Boys, Because of Winn Dixie)

8/25:

Jaime Jarrett (Wonder Boy, Queer Baby Jesus, Normaltivity)

Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Sunday in the Park with George, Pretty Woman)

Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock, Southern Comfort)

September:

9/1:

Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, The Lucky Boy)

Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Something Rotten)

Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular)

9/8:

Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers)

Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre..., In The Green, Alice by Heart, Cyrano)

Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, Guys and Dolls)

9/15:

Michael Longoria (Company, Little Shop)

Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet, In Transit)

Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, The Tin)

9/22:

Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes, Passing Strange)

Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky)

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots)

9/29:

baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE, Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion)

Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)

