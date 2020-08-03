Ali Stroker to Star in Lifetime Christmas Film CHRISTMAS EVER AFTER

The Tony winner will play a popular romance novelist in the new holiday film.

Lifetime today announced that the star studded It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate will feature 30 new movies, and over 1200 hours of holiday programming - 24/7 - from mid-October through December with many new and returning stars. Among those starring in the films is Tony-winner Ali Stroker! Stoker will star in the new Lifetime Christmas film, Christmas Ever After.

In Christmas Ever After, popular romance novelist Izzi Simmons ( Stroker) spends every Christmas at her favorite snowy bed & breakfast, but this year, she's faced with an impending deadline and a severe case of writer's block. Luckily, inspiration strikes in the unlikely form of the B&B's new owner Matt (Daniel DiTomasso), who bears an uncanny resemblance to the handsome hero from Izzi's novels. As both partake in the lodge's annual itinerary of Christmas activities, Izzi's writer's block is cured and the first pages of her and Matt's own love story may just be beginning.

Christmas Ever After is produced by Neshama Entertainment in Association with Marvista Entertainment and executive produced by Arnie Zipursky, Suzanne Berger, Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Pat Kiely directs from a script by Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean.

In addition, following last year's Twinkle All the Way which featured an on screen, same sex kiss between couple Lex and Danny (Brian Sills and Mark Ghanimé), Lifetime has greenlighted The Christmas Set Up, the networks' first movie with a LGBTQ romance as the lead story. Additionally, Lifetime has greenlighted its first holiday movie centered on a Chinese-American family in A Sugar & Spice Holiday, to be directed by Jennifer Liao and written by Eirene Donohue. Casting is currently underway on both movies, with production set to begin this month.

"We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime," said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. "With more new movies than any one cable network for streamer, I couldn't be prouder of the incredible talent joining us in front of, and behind the camera, on these new holiday movies."

With new faces joining the previously announced stars Betty White, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart, 2020 will be extra wonderful with the addition of Tiffany Haddish executive producing Christmas Unwrapped starring Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini and Cheryl Ladd; Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr. and Faith Prince co-starring with Melissa Joan Hart in Dear Christmas; and Tony award winning actress Ali Stroker leading Christmas Ever After alongside Daniel DiTomasso.

The full It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate will be released in September.

