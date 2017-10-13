Alexandra Silber to Chat First Novel AFTER ANATEVKA with Darko Tresnjak at Hartford Stage

Actress Alexandra Silber will discuss her first novel, After Anatevka, in conversation with Hartford Stage's Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak on Monday, October 23, at 7:30 pm. The event will be at Hartford Stage, in collaboration with the Mandell Jewish Community Center's 25th Annual Jewish Book Festival.

After Anatevka (Pegasus Books) chronicles the love story of Hodel and Perchik, the characters made famous in the Sholem Aleichem stories and the hit musical Fiddler on the Roof. Silber played Tzeitel in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and previously played Hodel in London's West End.

A celebrated actress, singer and playwright, Silber's credits include Carousel, Kiss Me Kate, and Hello, Again. She has appeared on all three Law & Order television series and has performed in numerous concert outlets, including the 57th Grammy Awards, Royal Albert Hall, and Carnegie Hall. Silber also played Countess Andrenyi in the McCarter Theatre Center's world premiere of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express earlier this year. The play, directed by Emily Mann, will run at Hartford Stage from February 15 to March 18.

Silber will sign copies of After Anatevka, which will be available for sale, immediately following the discussion. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from the Mandell Jewish Community Center online or by calling 860-231-6316.

