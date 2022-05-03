Alex Timbers to Release Children's Picture Book BROADWAY BIRD

Tony Award-winning director and writer Alex Timbers has authored a children's picture book, Broadway Bird, a charming, irreverent, heartfelt story set in an all-animal version of Broadway, featuring illustrations by Alisa Coburn, which will be released on May 24, 2022. Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends publishes the book, which will be available for purchase anywhere books are sold. Pre-sale info and more can be found here.

Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit The Actors Fund, which supports the Broadway community, and Wild Fund Bird, the only non-profit in New York City that provides medical services for injured, sick, and orphaned wildlife.

In Broadway Bird, Louisa is a tiny parakeet with a HUGE dream: to be a Broadway star. But no matter what she does, everyone keeps telling her she's too small to make it big. When a chance at her big break comes, Louisa learns that no matter how small you are, with a little talent and a lot of hard work, you can do anything-even be on Broadway. With witty, colorful illustrations by UK artist Alisa Coburn filled with visual jokes on every page, this hilarious picture book from renowned Broadway director Alex Timbers is a love letter to New York City and the magic of theater.

Among the book's early Broadway fans are the following, who have contributed quotes to the hardcover's back jacket:

"Purrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr-fectly charming!" -Chita Rivera

"This book reminds me that Broadway is a magical place. To believe in yourself takes a lot of courage, and Louisa's journey shows us that being yourself and hard work will take you places you never thought you could go." -Phillipa Soo

"Every moment of this book is a true delight . . . It's no wonder Alex Timbers is one of Theatre's most endeared directors: the genuine passion, specificity, and love for the craft and community that fuels the heartbeat of Broadway is explained so beautifully through the journey of this sweet little (but big) parakeet." -Ashley Park

"Delightfully captures both the rewards and challenges of working on Broadway-it's a jungle out there!" -Audra McDonald

Timbers won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Moulin Rouge!, recipient of 10 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical, and which continues its smash-hit run on Broadway, as well as in the UK, Australia, and across the US. He is also currently represented on Broadway as director of the musical, Beetlejuice, which returns to Broadway by popular demand, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

His extensive theater credits include David Byrne's American Utopia; Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony nomination); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Tony nomination); Rocky: The Musical; David Byrne & Fatboy Slim's Here Lies Love; The Pee-Wee Herman Show; Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh Hello on Broadway; and many more. In film, he is directing an animated musical for Warner Bros. entitled Toto, that retells the story of The Wizard of Oz from Toto the dog's perspective; and in television, he co-created Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy', and has directed numerous concert specials, including the Emmy-winning Netflix special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. For his work on and off Broadway, he is also the recipient of Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, OBIE, and Lucille Lortel Awards, among countless honors.

Broadway Bird will be released in Hardcover and is recommended for readers ages 4-6 (and for book and theater lovers of any age).