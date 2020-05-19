Alex Brightman Joins BROADWAY BABYSITTERS PLAYHOUSE for BEETLEJUICE Event

Broadway Babysitters, an arts-based babysitting service in New York City, has announced their upcoming Beetlejuice online event for children. The interactive Zoom event featuring a wide range of fun and activities will take place on May 27. The virtual event has activities designed for children of all ages.



Broadway Babysitters was created by and is co-owned by Broadway actors, Vasthy Mompoint and Jennifer Malenke. Normally, the group provides in-home babysitting services for families across New York City. But with the COVID pandemic temporarily halting their services, the group has pivoted in a creative way to achieve their mission of bringing joy to children.



The group's virtual events efforts, dubbed the Broadway Babysitters Playhouse, delivers pay-what-you-can virtual creativity courses with Broadway performers and stars, bringing the excitement of Broadway into homes across the nation.

The May 27 Beetlejuice event will be hosted by Mompoint and feature an interactive question and answer session via Zoom with Alex Brightman, star of the Broadway production of "Beetlejuice;" a dance party with choreographer Conner Gallagher; and more. The Q&A session is recommended for children 13 and up and the dance parties and other activities are designed for children aged 2 through 12. A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged for attending.



Past productions by the group have featured an exciting lineup of stars, including Tituss Burgess ("Kimmy Schmidt"), Carly Hughes ("American Housewife"), and Gabrielle Ruiz ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"). Additional Broadway stars from "Hamilton," "Jagged Little Pill," "SpongeBob Square Pants," "Mean Girls," "The Prom," and more have also made appearances.



Proceeds from the Playhouse's events are given to the Parent Artist Advocacy League, a non-profit that works hard to create a relief fund for artists' parents. The additional portion goes to keeping the small business' doors open.



To learn more about Broadway Babysitters and their upcoming Beetlejuice event, visit them on the web at https://www.broadwaybabysitters.com/playhouse/ or on Instagram at @bwaybabysitters.

