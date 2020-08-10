Alex Brightman, Caitlin Kinnunen, Jackie Hoffman and Teal Wicks to Join EQUITY ONE: BROADWAY'S HAPPY HOUR
EQUITY ONE: BROADWAY’S HAPPY HOUR will be presenting its Three Year Anniversary Celebration on August 15, 2020 at 4:00 ET
Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced their Three Year Anniversary Celebration. The podcast co-hosted by Caleb Dicke (Broadway Backwards, Goodspeed Opera House, Music Theatre Wichita) and Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) will be having a virtual Happy Hour with some favorite past guests including: Jackie Hoffman, Teal Wicks, Caitlin Kinnunen, Alex Brightman, and more! The live stream event is on August 15, 2020 at 4:00 ET exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.fm/HappyHour.
Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour is a laid back podcast framed as a conversation you'd have with your friends between
shows-cocktails strongly encouraged, but not required. Games and laughs are guaranteed! The Happy Hour will include interviews, hilarious segments, games, and a signature cocktail created for the podcast.
If you reside in New York City, you'll be able to order the cocktail and have it delivered to your door. Check the links on @equityonepodcast for details on how to get this exclusive cocktail (must ORDER by 5:00 PM on Monday, August 10).
PAST GUESTS INCLUDE: Jay Armstrong Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Alex Timbers, Connor Gallagher, Leslie Kritzer, Eddie Perfect, Ben Crawford, Eryn LeCroy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Chase Brock, Thom Sesma, John Cariani, George Salazar, Teal Wicks, Colton Ryan, Taylor Louderman, Alex Brightman, Al Blackstone, Jackie Hoffman, & more.
