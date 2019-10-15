Alex Brightman Appears on Story Pirates Podcast Season 3 Launch
The third season of The Story Pirates Podcast, written for and by kids, launched on October 10th via Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.
Season 3 begins with a new story and song: "The Bear That Couldn't Disco," featuring Alex Brightman, the Tony Award nominated star of "Beetlejuice" on Broadway.
This Robyn-inspired dance tune is adapted from a story by Taylor, a 7 year old from Rhode Island. On October 17th, Episode 2 will feature: "Glowy and the Friend Adventure," a laid-back song with a beach vibe based on a story written by brothers Clive and Silas, ages 9 and 7 from California. Jeremy Sisto (Law & Order, Six Feet Under, Clueless) plays the Captain of the Intergalactic Space Friends Alliance, whom the Story Pirates meet almost immediately upon leaving the Earth's atmosphere.
This season features stories and songs about principals who eat worms, llamas from space, teeth-brushing ghosts, quarks, a crime fighting Statue of Liberty and haunted clocks.
"'This season our ship is leaving Earth and headed into space, which is only fitting because these kids' stories are OUT OF THIS WORLD. Sorry. Sorry, everyone. I won't do it again," said Lee Overtree, Cofounder of Story Pirates and host of the podcast.
The adventures of the Story Pirates themselves continue as the crew heads into outer space. Thanks to their new friends, a secret agent named Nimene and her extraterrestrial companion Loofah (who looks like a shower loofah), the Story Pirates are able to convert their flying ship into a space vessel. What planets, creatures and adventures await them? Tune in to find out!
The Story Pirates are a group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors, and world-class teachers who partner with schools to help tens of thousands of kids write original stories. Then they adapt these kids' stories into a critically acclaimed series of books, a sold-out national tour, award-winning albums featuring guest artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the #1 podcast for kids and families.
Story Pirates Changemakers, the non-profit arm of the organization, have brought life-changing literacy programs to more than 500,000 students. Visit Storypirates.org to learn more.
The Story Pirates are always looking for great stories from kids. Young authors are invited to submit their tales anytime at StoryPirates.com. Check the website for the latest news about the podcast, music, books, and several performances coming up this fall.
