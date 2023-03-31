Alan Menken Reveals Details on New LITTLE MERMAID Songs Written With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Alan Menken has revealed more information on the new songs that he and Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote for the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Menken confirmed that there were four new songs that were written for the film. However, only three of them made the final cut.

After discussing the film with director Rob Marshall, the first song was written for Prince Eric, titled, "Wild Unchartered Waters."

"There was a song, 'Her Voice' for the Broadway show. But Rob really wanted a new song for this moment of waves and all the wildness of what's out there in the ocean," Menken shared. "[Ariel] represented that to [Prince Eric]; she being the girl who saved his life. Live action films are really a director's medium."

The next song is for Ariel when she has her legs but has lost her voice. In the song, Ariel will sing "her thoughts about all the firsts she is noticing for the first time." Menken did not reveal the title of the song.

"Scuttlebutt" is another new song for the film, performed by Scuttle and Sebastian. The song started out as a piece of music with an implied melody line by Menken, which Miranda then rapped over.

"It's this harebrained [song for them] trying to figure out what's going on because they hear rumors that the prince has decided to marry. They think it must be Ariel but of course it's Ursula in the form of Vanessa. It's all this delicious imagination. Lin's lyrics are to die for."

The fourth song, King Triton's "Impossible Child" sung by Javier Bardem, did not make the final cut for the film, with Menken stating that they "dramaturgically" did not need it. He did tease that audiences could hear the song at a later date.

The lyrics for "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Kiss the Girl" have also been updated for the new film.

Menken also went on to confirm that he is currently working with Nell Benjamin, songwriter of Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, but stayed tight-lipped on any further details.

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in cinemas nationwide 26th May, 2023. The soundtrack will be available on May 19 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

