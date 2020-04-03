Alan Menken, Judith Light, Harvey Fierstein, and More Join BRIDGE TO BROADWAY Online Training Platform
On Monday, April 6th, the latest installment of Erik Liberman's Bridge to Broadway online training platform launches. Bridge matches theatre students and emerging artists around the world with Broadway luminaries, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.
Among those scheduled to lead sessions over the next three weeks are: EGOT Alan Menken, Tony winners Judith Light, Harvey Fierstein, Joe Mantello, Victoria Clark, Christopher Gattelli, and Joan Lader, Tony nominees Michael Greif, Adrienne Warren, and John Carrafa, Hamilton's Javier Muñoz, West Side Story's Isaac Powell, master acting teachers Larry Moss and Annie Grindlay, casting directors Amy Jo Berman and Geoff Josselson, talent agent Matt Redmond, and actor, director, and playwright Jessica Blank.
Liberman, whose credits include Amazon's Transparent and the original casts of The Band's Visit, War Paint, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, launched B2B to "combat isolation and keep creating juices flowing" during this challenging time for students and performers alike. Marissa Lynn Daniel produces this series.
For more information and to enroll, please visit Bridge to Broadway's new website, https://www.bridgetobroadwayonline.com/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)