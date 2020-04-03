Alan Menken, Judith Light, Harvey Fierstein, and More Join BRIDGE TO BROADWAY Online Training Platform

On Monday, April 6th, the latest installment of Erik Liberman's Bridge to Broadway online training platform launches. Bridge matches theatre students and emerging artists around the world with Broadway luminaries, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

Among those scheduled to lead sessions over the next three weeks are: EGOT Alan Menken, Tony winners Judith Light, Harvey Fierstein, Joe Mantello, Victoria Clark, Christopher Gattelli, and Joan Lader, Tony nominees Michael Greif, Adrienne Warren, and John Carrafa, Hamilton's Javier Muñoz, West Side Story's Isaac Powell, master acting teachers Larry Moss and Annie Grindlay, casting directors Amy Jo Berman and Geoff Josselson, talent agent Matt Redmond, and actor, director, and playwright Jessica Blank.

Liberman, whose credits include Amazon's Transparent and the original casts of The Band's Visit, War Paint, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, launched B2B to "combat isolation and keep creating juices flowing" during this challenging time for students and performers alike. Marissa Lynn Daniel produces this series.

For more information and to enroll, please visit Bridge to Broadway's new website, https://www.bridgetobroadwayonline.com/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You