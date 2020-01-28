Aisha Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Lexi Lawson and More Set For 54 CELEBRATES WHITNEY HOUSTON

Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA), and Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In the Heights), will be among those taking part in 54 Celebrates Whitney Houston at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 2nd at 9:30PM.

Produced by Larisa Jiao with creative consultation by Robert W. Schneider and music direction and arrangements by Luke Williams, the concert will celebrate recent Rock n 'Roll Hall of Fame inductee Whitney Houston.

"I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "I Have Nothing," "How Will I Know," "I'm Every Woman," "Greatest Love of All"- the powerhouse hits of seven-time Grammy Award- winning singer/songwriter, Whitney Houston, will be just some of the great Whitney songs that will Raise the Roof at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Jiao said, "Whitney Houston created a tapestry of vocal stylings that is still being celebrated today. Her work has left an indelible impression on countless generations and I am so excited that artists from across Broadway are coming together to honor her fierceness, talent, and poetry at Feinstein's/54 Below."

The 9:30PM concert will also feature Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), LaDonna Burns (Caroline, or Change), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Unexpected Joy, Elf), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Arica Jackson (Caroline, or Change), Lori Minor (March On), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Alexia Sielo (We Are the Tigers), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), and Angela Wildflower (Motown The Musical).

Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. For more information and tickets, click here.

