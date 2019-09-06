Ailey Extension Bounces Into Back-To-School Mode With Lively New Classes And Workshops For Kids And Adults

As the nation enters back-to-school mode, Ailey Extension welcomes students of all ages and experience levels to fall into fitness at its lively new classes and workshops. Ailey Extension is excited to introduce two new weekly classes taught by renowned instructors Danielle Lima, one of the foremost samba teachers in the USA; and Joan Peters, one of the original Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company members and master teacher of the Dunham technique. Ailey Extension will also offer an additional Beginner Ballet class taught by American Ballet Theatre Certified Teacher Anna Lederfeind.

All are welcome to celebrate National Dance Day on Saturday, September 21 with the launch of a monthly Move Your Curves workshop presented at Ailey Extension in collaboration with Pretty BIG Movement, as well as nearly 20 classes including Masala Bhangra, NY Style Mambo and Vogue. Ailey invites the public to revel in National Yoga Month during the first of several Fall Afro Flow Yoga workshops on September 22, as well as during the weekly Power Hour Yoga and Power Ashtanga Yoga classes. Ailey Extension will also mark National Women's Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 25 by offering a 2-for-1 promotion for all classes offered that day ($22 regular class purchase required for returning student, guest must be a new student). Throughout September, students can take part in additional specialized workshops including an I Love the 90s (Back to School Hip Hop Cardio Party) workshop led by Matthew Johnson Harris, a Brazilian Orixa Dance workshop led by Mestre Jorge Alabe, Absolute Beginner Heels workshop with Jessica Castro and a West African drum-focused Doun Doun Dance workshop with Maguette Camara.

In addition to new adult classes, Ailey Extension is expanding class options for kids by introducing Hip Hop Moves with Kim Holmes, a 14-week workshop for students ages five to seven. Each new class and workshop present an additional opportunity to start the school year with moves taught by the city's top instructors at the Joan Weill Center for Dance - home of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and The Ailey School. For further information visit www.aileyextension.com.

AFRO FLOW YOGA

Find your center as you celebrate National Yoga Month during an Afro Flow Yoga workshop. Kicking off its Fall series on September 22, the Afro Flow Yoga workshop infuses electrifying dance movements of the African Diaspora flowing with a meditative yoga sequence of gentle yet powerful stretches. You will deeply connect with the soulful rhythms of live drumming, energize your chakras, gain strength and flexibility, and rejoice in the bliss of feeling grounded and peaceful. Afro Flow workshops take place on Sundays September 22, October 13, October 17, November 10, November 24 and December 8, December 15 and December 22 from 2pm - 4:30pm.

I LOVE THE 90S (BACK TO SCHOOL HIP HOP CARDIO PARTY)

Jump around to your favorite Top 40 hits from yesteryear during I Love the 90s (Back to School Hip Hop Cardio Party). Get ready to pop, lock, and tone your body on Saturday, September 14 from 3pm-4:30pm in an energetic class that is sure to get your heart rate up by switching from dynamic to slow controlled movements all infused with hip hop swag. You will feel like you are at a dance party and forget you are working out.

ORIXA DANCE

Explore the fundamental connections between drum rhythms, songs and dance movements during the Orixa Dance workshop with Mestre Jorge Alabê. This workshop presents technique and movement of Orixa dance in the authentic tradition of Candomblé as practiced in Brazil. Orixa Dance workshops take place on Monday September 16 and Tuesday September 17 from 7:30pm - 9pm.

ABSOLUTE BEGINNER HEELS

Discover the secrets of feeling more confident, powerful, and sassy in your heels during an Absolute Beginner Heels workshop on Wednesday September 18 from 7:30pm-9pm. Instructor Jessica Castro will help you understand how to find your center in a heel, along with classic lines, walks and learning choreography. Class begins with a thorough warm up to emphasize proper alignment, improve balance, and core strength before learning moves and grooves across the floor.

MOVE YOUR CURVES

Surround yourself with fellow confident plus size women who share your passion for dance in the Move Your Curves workshop. Ailey Extension is partnering with Pretty BIG Movement to present monthly workshops specializing in hip-hop, jazz, ethnic and other dance styles in a judgment-free environment. Move Your Curves workshops take place on Saturdays September 21, October 19, November 16 and December 14 from 7pm - 9pm.

NATIONAL DANCE DAY

Commemorate the 10th annual National Dance Day - a celebration dedicated to dance, in all its forms, that encourages Americans of all ages to incorporate dance into their lives - at Ailey Extension on Saturday, September 21. Established by American Dance Movement co-founder Nigel Lythgoe and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, this day aims to educate the public about dance and its many benefits as well as make dance accessible and inclusive to everyone. Classes offered on National Dance Day suit diverse interests, styles, bodies, and experience levels. Find joy through dance and movement at our inaugural Move Your Curves workshop or one of many classes available throughout the day including Beginner West African, Roots of Samba/Afro Brazilian Dance, All Styles Vogue, Zumba, Beginner Hip Hop and Ballet.

DOUN DOUN DANCE WORKSHOP

Connect with the classic doun doun drums, which serve as the foundation of West African music and dance, as you learn about their significance during a Doun Doun Dance workshop. Maguette Camara will teach students to dance and play the doun doun drum simultaneously, creating a powerful connection of West African movement and sound. Doun Doun Dance workshops will be held on Wednesdays, September 25, October 23 and November 20 from 7pm-8:30pm.

BEGINNER BALLET WITH ANNA LEDERFEIND

Focus on proper alignment, balance and flexibility at beginner ballet each Wednesday from 6pm-7:30pm. Anna Lederfeind, a current instructor at The Ailey School, will help students continue to develop their knowledge of ballet with slow and thorough exercises to ensure a better understanding of proper body placement and positioning by teaching barre exercises, simple pirouettes, linking steps, large poses, and simple jumps.

BEGINNER SAMBA WITH DANIELLE LIMA

Spend Wednesdays from 7:30-9pm in the studio learning and improving your Samba no pé technique with Danielle Lima. This class will focus on footwork, arm styling and posture through challenging drills and fun routines. All levels of dance are welcomed to explore Samba as more than a rhythm and a dance, but as a tradition that brings people together as a powerful united community.

ADVANCED BEGINNER DUNHAM WITH Joan Peters

Immerse yourself in the magic of the legendary Katherine Dunham's codified modern dance technique which brings together African, Caribbean ritual, social dance and concert dance on Saturdays from 4:30-6pm. Students will practice polyrhythmic steps drawing from ancient ceremonial dances and European-style dance forms under the instruction of former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company member Joan Peters. Guided by live drums, this class concentrates on building strength, flexibility, and the ability to undulate your torso and hips fully and rapidly.

HIP HOP MOVES (ages 5-7)

During its 14-week session, this energetic class will focus on developing coordination, musicality and promote confidence. Students will have fun while learning the fundamentals of Hip hop including basic body isolations, vocabulary, performance quality and choreography.

In addition to these exciting new classes and workshops, Ailey Extension offers more than 90 weekly classes in over 25 different dance and fitness techniques, including ballet, jazz, tap, Zumba, West African, Salsa, Pilates, Masala Bhangra, and many more. For the complete class schedule or to register, visit www.aileyextension.com.

All Ailey Extension classes and workshops take place at The Joan Weill Center for Dance





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You