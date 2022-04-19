AhHa!Broadway to Premiere THE KINDNESS PROJECT

"Change what you can. And enjoy the ride!"

Spreading the importance of kindness, and powered by their 1,000 KIDS initiative, New York non-profit AhHa!Broadway's new outreach project closed out their world-premier with those words. But the story wasn't over yet.

'The Kindness Project', a musical play with an original book commissioned to bring an entertaining and inspiring message of kindness to New York City schools and community spaces, found high engagement and a rewarding response from the families attending an Easter-themed event at the Success Community Garden in Brooklyn on April 16th.

After the high energy performance ended, producer and AhHa!Broadway CEO Heather Edwards (who also provided the live music accompaniment), along with the three original cast-members, surprised the attending families by distributing free copies of the book "What a Wonderful World", inspired by the song made famous by Louis Armstrong.

"The entire purpose of 'The Kindness Project' is to bring quality live theatre to schools and to communities which might not have the same access as others, particularly due to economic realities," said Edwards. "We all truly need a message of kindness now, possibly more than ever. So we decided that a focus on this theme made sense for our first significant touchstone of our 1,000 KIDS initiative " She went on to say that distributing books at performances is a way for AhHa!Broadway to keep the conversation going at home, beyond the in-person time with their audiences.

'The Kindness Project' features a lighthearted and comedic story, by Braddon Mehrten, of three high-schoolers, each facing a personal challenge ahead of their upcoming prom. Ultimately, they find ways as a team to support one another through acts of kindness, overcoming their fears and shortcomings.

AhHa!Broadway plans to bring the show to other boroughs in coming months. Their 1,000 KIDS initiative will also fund computers and additional performing arts programming for underserved schools and communities in the New York City area, thanks to thousands of donors. In addition to providing performing arts education and programming in New York schools, the organization also offers access to programs for underserved children, seniors, and veterans.

To bring 'The Kindness Project' to your school or community, and to learn more about AhHa!Broadway's programs, mission, and upcoming musical theatre summer camp, visit www.ahhabroadway.org.