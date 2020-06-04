Adrienne Warren Shares Information on BROADWAY FOR BLACK LIVES MATTER Via Twitter
Adrienne Warren has taken to twitter, sharing Broadway for Black Lives Matter, "A three-part forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space."
The website shared that this will be taking place on June 10th, 11th, & 12th
2020.
For more information visit: https://www.bwayforblm.com/
See Adrienne Warren's tweet below:
We are back!- Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) June 4, 2020
This is just the beginning.
Sign up for updates at https://t.co/wYYJhXwdMc aoe?? pic.twitter.com/eVtxSI5fIt
