Adrienne Warren Shares Information on BROADWAY FOR BLACK LIVES MATTER Via Twitter

Adrienne Warren has taken to twitter, sharing Broadway for Black Lives Matter, "A three-part forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space."

The website shared that this will be taking place on June 10th, 11th, & 12th

2020.

For more information visit: https://www.bwayforblm.com/

See Adrienne Warren's tweet below:

