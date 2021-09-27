Adrienne Warren Joins Cast of THE WOMAN KING Film

Recent Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren has been announced to join TriStar's upcoming The Woman KING drama.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Warren will join the previously announced Viola Davis, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, and Lashana Lynch in the new feature from TriStar. Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct.

The story will reportedly follow the true events occurred in the powerful African state, the Kingdom of Dahomey. Davis leads the story as Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit, and Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, an army recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they have built and lived for. Warren and Atim will play warriors in the military unit.

Production will begin soon in South Africa.

Adrienne Warren recently won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, which she also originated in the West End. She was also seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She also originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour.