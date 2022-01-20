Adele Las Vegas Residency Delayed Due to Covid-19 Surge

Adele has announced that her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele will de delayed due to the current Covid-19 surge. The show scheduled to open on Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch her announcement here: